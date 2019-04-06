WWE News

News

WWE WrestleMania: Which superstar are you? Take our personality quiz

Last Updated: 01/04/19 1:39pm

Find out which WWE superstar is the closest match to your personality ahead of WrestleMania this weekend!
Find out which WWE superstar is the closest match to your personality ahead of WrestleMania this weekend!

Becky Lynch? Seth Rollins? Ric Flair?! Take our personality quiz to match yourself to a wrestling star from past or present...

WWE's biggest event of the year takes place live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night - and what better way to prepare for the action than by finding out which wrestler is the closest to you in personality terms?

Take the test below and don't forget to share your result with us on our Twitter account!

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WrestleMania!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

WrestleMania predictions!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK