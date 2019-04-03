WrestleMania gold: When the Hardy Boyz returned to WWE!

0:51 Watch as Matt & Jeff Hardy make a shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 Watch as Matt & Jeff Hardy make a shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 33

We head back to perhaps the greatest surprise comeback in WrestleMania history - when the Hardy Boyz returned in 2017!

When the first beat of the familiar drum intro of the Hardyz' theme music played over the public address system at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, the reaction from the 75,000-strong crowd was enormous.

It was a moment which certainly captured the imagination of British WWE fans.

It was voted the greatest moment of 2017 in WWE by Sky Sports viewers, and the video clip of it was the most-watched piece of WWE content across all of the Sky Sports platforms that year.

Team Xtreme went on to win the Raw tag-team titles in Florida that night to cap a monumental return to the company for one of its most-loved duos.

This year the brothers find themselves in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal - could we see them provide another memorable Mania moment?