WWE: Rousey, Lynch and Flair arrested after chaotic brawl on Raw

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were all arrested during a chaotic brawl on the final Raw before WrestleMania.

The trio - who will compete for both the Raw and SmackDown titles live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night - were able to coexist for the purpose of a triple tag match against the Riott Squad.

For the record, Rousey secured the win for her team when she forced Liv Morgan to tap out to her trademark armbar submission hold.

But that proved to be little more than a prologue to a wild three-way brawl between the WrestleMania main-eventers which saw all three arrested.

Initially, the handcuffs placed on them by local law enforcement officers were only a temporary obstacle as they continued to fight around the backstage area, with Rousey even taking control of a police car and crashing it into another.

Eventually, some kind of order was restored and the trio found themselves taken away.

Seth Rollins put Brock Lesnar on the floor and raised the Universal title, for which they will compete at WrestleMania on Sunday night

Rollins leaves Lesnar down and out

In what may be - but equally may also not be - a foreshadowing of things to come on Sunday night at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins left Brock Lesnar down on the mat and raised the Universal title above his head.

The Kingslayer looked every inch the Beast Slayer in that potentially predictive pre-Mania moment, even if it did require two low blows to put the champion on the mat.

While there, however, Rollins delivered his trademark Stomp to secure some vital momentum and perhaps a psychological advantage ahead of the biggest match of his career.

Drew McIntyre was in a particularly psychotic mood on this week's Raw, attacking Roman Reigns backstage

McIntyre makes point to Reigns

Roman Reigns was on the final Raw before WrestleMania, but he may be wishing he had stayed at home after being blindsided in the backstage area by Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath did not, fortunately for Reigns, subject his Sunday night opponent to the kind of long and brutal assault he has recently been reserving for Dean Ambrose.

Instead he went straight to the point, dropping Reigns and telling him he should've turned down the challenge to face him at WrestleMania.