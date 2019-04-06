WWE News

WWE WrestleMania gold: Shawn Michaels retires Ric Flair

Last Updated: 04/04/19 4:18pm
1:34
It was one of the most emotional moments in WWE history - when Shawn Michaels retired Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24
It was one of the most emotional moments in WWE history - when Shawn Michaels retired Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24

There wasn't a dry eye in the house for today's WrestleMania memory as the legendary Ric Flair bowed out of the business.

"I'm sorry... I love you."

There are no five words which are perhaps more famous - or heart-rendering - in WrestleMania history than those spoken by Shawn Michaels before he nailed the Nature Boy with one last Sweet Chin Music in Orlando in 2008.

It was the perfect end to a beautifully-executed storyline, and a superb conclusion to a glittering career in the business for arguably the greatest of all time.

With his family at ringside, Flair bowed out in grand style at the biggest show of them all. Michaels played his part excellently, but this was all about saying goodbye to Naitch.

