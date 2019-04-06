Triple H: Chyna 'massively important in WWE history'

2:41 Triple H stressed the importance of Chyna's influence ahead of her imminent WWE Hall of Fame induction Triple H stressed the importance of Chyna's influence ahead of her imminent WWE Hall of Fame induction

Triple H says Chyna's contribution to the history of WWE is "massively important" on the eve of her Hall of Fame induction.

Chyna, real name Joanie Laurer, twice held the men's Intercontinental Championship during her time with WWE and passed away in 2016.

Triple H admitted there will almost certainly be a time when she is inducted as an individual but on Saturday Chyna will enter the Hall of Fame as part of the D-Generation X factor, of which he was also a member.

"She was massively important, as was every woman that came before Becky [Lynch], Ronda [Rousey] and Charlotte [Flair] and every woman that is doing it now," he said.

"Even when [Chyna] was my bodyguard and that was brought up to Vince, it was heavily resisted and Shawn and I had to push really hard to get that done.

Chyna will enter the WWE Hall of Fame with D-Generation X as part of WrestleMania weekend

"And then her impact was enormous, there's no denying that. She had the presence and the charisma that the guys were willing to work with her to get the character to where it needed to be.

"She was massive to my career and massive to DX. You cannot take away from what she's done in the business but we needed to let some time go by.

"The time is right now and I really don't think she could have been going in to the Hall of Fame at a better time."