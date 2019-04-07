Bret Hart attacked at WWE Hall of Fame during induction speech

Bret Hart was tackled by the fan during his Hall of Fame induction speech

WWE legend Bret Hart was attacking during the speech to mark his induction in the company's Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

The 61-year-old Hart was making his address to the crowd as part of the induction of the Hart Foundation tag team in the 2019 class.

He was joined on the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, by the daughter of his partner in that group, Jim Neidhart, current roster competitor Natalya.

Hart and Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart were being inducted as the Hart Foundation tag team

A fan emerged from the crowd and rugby-tackled Hart to the ground, knocking Natalya down in the process.

He was quickly subdued by security personnel and other wrestlers and removed from the scene, while Hart went on to finish his speech.

A WWE statement issued given to Sky Sports said: "An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring.

"The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."