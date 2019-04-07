WWE WrestleMania: How to watch the event on Sky Sports Box Office

For the first time in WrestleMania history, a women's match will be the headline match tonight as Becky Lynch faces Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

WWE stage WrestleMania 35 tonight - and here's how you can see all of the action unfold live on Sky Sports Box Office.

History will be made when a women's match headlines the event for the first time in its history and with both the Raw and the SmackDown women's titles on the line in an epic 'winner takes all' match.

Becky Lynch bids to become 'Becky two belts' when she takes on Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of a jam-packed card featuring the best talent WWE has to offer.

Kurt Angle will bring down the curtain on his glorious career as he makes his final appearance in a professional wrestling match when he takes on Baron Corbin.

There could also be another retirement with Triple H putting his career on the line in a 'no holds barred' match against Batista between two former Evolution members.

Brock Lesnar makes a rare defence of his Universal title when he faces Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins, who will attempt to go from Kingslayer to Beastslayer in his quest for WWE's top singles title.

KofiMania is likely to be running wild in the MetLife Arena as Kofi Kingston bids to dethrone WWE champion Daniel Bryan.

No titles are on the line but the grudges are bitter in the contests which see AJ Styles face Randy Orton and Shane McMahon take on The Miz, the latter under falls count anywhere rules.

Beth Phoenix will come out of retirement to join up with Natalya and challenge Bayley & Sasha Banks for the women's tag-team championships in a fatal four-way which also includes the IIconics and Nia Jax & Tamina.

The men's tag-team action sees Raw champions The Revival defend against Zack Ryder & Chad Hawkins, while SmackDown title-holders The Usos face The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev and Ricochet & Aleister Black.

Roman Reigns makes his return to the ring after recovering from leukaemia when he faces Scottish star Drew McIntyre, while Finn Balor competes for the Intercontinental title against champion Bobby Lashley.

The United States title will be on the line when Samoa Joe defends against Rey Mysterio in one of the card's most mouth-watering matches.

You can book WWE WrestleMania 35 by visiting this link: https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/wrestlemania-35

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

WrestleMania will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday April 8 and midnight on Thursday April 11.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.