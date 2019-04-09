WWE Raw: Best moments including The Undertaker's return
The Undertaker returned on WWE Raw to confront Elias.
Elias warned nobody to interrupt him playing the guitar but Undertaker stormed the ring and delivered a choke slam.
Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated The Bar after they crashed the Winner Take All main event.
Dean Ambrose's final WWE match ended in a brutal beating by Bobby Lashley.
