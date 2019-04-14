WWE: Nia Jax to have surgery on both knees, could miss rest of 2019

Nia Jax competed in a fatal four-way for the WWE women's tag titles at WrestleMania 35

Nia Jax could be out for the rest of 2019 after revealing she requires surgery on both knees.

The former Raw women's champion confirmed the news in a post on social media and it has since been confirmed by the company.

"Some of you may or may not know, but I will be out of action for a little while," she wrote in the post on Twitter.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

"Unfortunately, I have been pushing through some pain over the last year due to injuries in my knees and I will be undergoing surgery to repair both of my ACLs.

"I'm grateful to everyone that has supported me."

The length of recovery time from such a procedure is generally between nine and 12 months, meaning it is unlikely Jax will appear in a WWE ring again this year.

Her most recent match was at WrestleMania a week ago, where she teamed with Tamina in a fatal four-way match for the WWE women's championships, which the IIconics won from Sasha Banks & Bayley.