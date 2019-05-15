WWE News

WWE SmackDown: Big win for Andrade in Money In The Bank warm-up match

Last Updated: 15/05/19 8:46am
2:33
Who has the advantage heading into Money in the Bank this Sunday?
Andrade picked up one of the biggest wins of his main roster career in a pre-Money In The Bank fatal four-way.

Andrade pinned Finn Balor in the contest between the four men who make up the SmackDown half of the group who will compete for the briefcase live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night.

Randy Orton and Ali were also in the match at London's O2 Arena but it was the former NXT champion who came out on top after some superb action between all four competitors.

Balor succumbed to the Mexican star's Hammerlock DDT, after which Andrade made the symbolic journey up the ladder towards the briefcase which was suspended above the ring.

But before he could reach his target, Ricochet - swapping Raw for SmackDown under wild card rules - sprinted out, beat him off the ladder and raised the briefcase himself.

2:52
Shane McMahon helped his team pick up a huge win ahead of Sunday's Money in the Bank event
McMahon ups the intensity

Shane McMahon was in London to warn The Miz if he came anywhere near the handicap match he had planned, their cage match for Money In The Bank would be cancelled.

Miz heeded that warning, and stayed in the dressing room as McMahon teamed up with Daniel Bryan, Rowan and Elias to take on Roman Reigns and his cousins, The Usos.

The commissioner struck the winning blow too, landing a Coast to Coast on Jey Uso for the win. But as soon as the bell sounded to signal the end of the match, The Miz returned with a chair in hand to chase off Shane O-Mac.
4:39
Kofi Kingston accepted the invitation to 'The Kevin Owens Show', but he soon found himself on the receiving end of a brutal attack by KO and Raw’s Sami Zayn
Zayn returns to back up Owens

The final wild card of the night was used by Sami Zayn, who ambushed WWE champion Kofi Kingston while he was scuffling with Kevin Owens in the aisle.

Zayn and Owens were reunited to beat down the champion - whom Owens will face at Money In The Bank - after a planned episode of the Kevin Owens Show did not materialise.

But Kingston had the last laugh when his challenger missed a corner cannonball and he then wiped out Zayn with a Trouble in Paradise to stand tall.

