LISTEN: WWE Lock Up podcast live with Charlotte Flair and Kevin Owens

Charlotte Flair was alongside Kevin Owens for a special bonus edition of this week's Lock Up podcast

Sky Sports WWE Editor Jefferson Lake and Anton Toloui of Sky Sports News hosted the special event prior to this week's SmackDown, with a question-and-answer session from the fans in attendance included.

The Queen spoke at length about her memories of WrestleMania, how she did not demand she had a helicopter as part of her entrance as a tribute to her father Ric's arrival for his 1985 Great American Bash match against Nikita Koloff and what the chances are of a Four Horsewomen reunion in the near future.

Owens revealed he watched WrestleMania at home with his family for the first time since his arrival in the WWE, how his early training left him completely unprepared for the squared circle and his love for the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

