WWE star Elias taunts Liverpool crowd with Manchester City tribute

WWE star Elias taunted the people of Liverpool just hours after the Premier League climax - by wearing a Manchester City shirt to an event in the city.

The guitar-playing wrestler is famous for his verbal assaults of whichever town he happens to be competing in and he carried that reputation to Liverpool as WWE kicked off their United Kingdom tour at the weekend.

The dust had barely had time to settle on Manchester City's victory in the Premier League title race, with Liverpool being forced to settle for second place despite amassing 97 points.

Elias had been cheered by the fans in the packed arena and even led the fans through a rendition of the Beatles classic 'Yesterday' before the mood in the building dramatically changed.

After donning a City shirt, the crowd vented their frustrations but Elias was not finished there, resuming his version of 'Yesterday' but with some adapted lyrics.

He sang: "Earlier today, Man City won their biggest game. Now Liverpool has no more games to play. Except when they lose to the Spurs two weeks away."

Click on the video above to hear the crowd's response for yourself...