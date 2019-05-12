WATCH: WWE star Cesaro joins Toro Rosso F1 team for pit stop!

3:15 We could be seeing a new pit crew member joining Toro Rosso after WWE wrestler Cesaro helped change a tyre in seconds! We could be seeing a new pit crew member joining Toro Rosso after WWE wrestler Cesaro helped change a tyre in seconds!

WWE star Cesaro trades the wrestling ring for the F1 pit lane - joining Toro Rosso for a rapid-fire tyre change.

The former tag-team champion was at Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix - which is live on Sky Sports F1 at 2.10pm today - and found himself on the track and ready for a very different kind of action.

It was quickly established that, at 105kg, the man nicknamed the Swiss Cyborg was too heavy to take up the driver's seat, a position usually reserved for specimens tipping the scales around the 70kg-mark.

But he found himself put to good use for a practice tyre change with the Toro Rosso team and certainly did not disgrace himself.

Click on the video above to see how he got on...