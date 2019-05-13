WWE Raw: Becky Lynch to sign contracts for Money In The Bank title defences

Becky Lynch completes the paperwork for her Money In The Bank title defences on tonight's Raw, which takes place at London's O2 Arena

Tonight's Raw will host a rare double contract signing for Becky Lynch at he O2 Arena in London.

WWE's dual women's champion will put pen to paper to confirm her Money In the Bank title defences, with the Raw title on the line against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair challenging for the SmackDown crown.

Flair features as part of the Raw broadcast under the 'wild card rule', which was implemented last week and allows for competitors to move between brands on a temporary basis.

Contract signings are well known in sports entertainment circles for providing opportunities for scuffles among the formalities of the paperwork.

So Evans or Flair could bid to seize some momentum in London ahead of their matches at Money In The Bank, which is live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday May 19.

1:34 Shane McMahon managed to escape from a furious Miz after his attack on Roman Reigns on last week's Raw Shane McMahon managed to escape from a furious Miz after his attack on Roman Reigns on last week's Raw

Reigns to appear on Miz TV

The Miz remains very firmly embroiled in his battle with Shane McMahon, which continues with a steel cage match at Money in the Bank, and last week he interrupted Shane-O-Mac and Elias' beatdown of Roman Reigns.

As the fired-up A-Lister chased Shane to a waiting limousine, The Big Dog was left on his own, with Drew McIntyre also joining in the assault.

As Reigns aims to silence Elias at Money in the Bank, Miz looks forward to being locked inside the steel with SmackDown commissioner.

They'll both have plenty to say when Reigns comes from SmackDown via the wild card rule to appear on Miz TV in London.

4:43 Braun Strowman decided to throw Sami Zayn in a dumpster on last week's Raw Braun Strowman decided to throw Sami Zayn in a dumpster on last week's Raw

Strowman and McIntyre clash in battle of the big men

One week after Braun Strowman tossed Sami Zayn into a nearby dumpster, the rampaging Monster Among Men will throw down with the equally imposing Drew McIntyre.

As a Brit, McIntyre is on home soil - well, almost - this Monday night, and he will need every advantage available to him as he takes on an opponent who has been both a friend and a foe in the past.

Both men will form part of the Money In The Bank ladder match on May 19, as will Baron Corbin and Ricochet, who also go head-to-head at the London Raw.