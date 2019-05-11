Ranking the five longest Money In The Bank cash-ins

Seth Rollins' Money In The Bank briefcase cash-in at WrestleMania 31 was one of the most dramatic in WWE history

Quickly cashing in the Money in the Bank contract is not always the best strategy and sometimes it pays for a WWE superstar to be patient

The 14-year history of Money in the Bank has produced some memorable cash-ins since it was first introduced in 2005.

Previous match winners such as Daniel Bryan and The Miz have successfully cashed in their contracts and secured championship gold.

Timing the right moment to cash in the Money in the Bank contract is just as important as defeating seven other superstars to earn the right to a championship opportunity.

This year's men's and women's Money in the Bank line-ups feature four former winners and four debutants. Ricochet, Ali, Ember Moon and Andrade are making their maiden appearances in the match alongside former winners Carmella, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss.

Some move swiftly to take their chances but what about those who delay the cash-in? We take a look at five of the longest briefcase reigns...

Mella's 287 days

Carmella holds the record for holding the Money in the Bank contract longer than any other superstar in the match's history at 287 days.

The Princess of Staten Island is technically a two-time winner of Money in the Bank after winning the first-ever women's ladder match in 2017.

Then-SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan stripped Carmella's contract after two days but she regained the briefcase, defeating Tamina, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a rematch from the pay-per-view.

After 287 days, Carmella cashed in her contract on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 34 for a SmackDown title shot.

One Princess Kick to Charlotte Flair ended 287 days of Carmella holding the contract as she became the new SmackDown women's champion.

The Ultimate cash-in

2012 WWE Hall of Famer and the first-ever Money in the Bank winner, Edge, previously held the record for holding the contract at 280 days before cashing-in.

In his 280-day reign as Mr Money in the Bank, Edge had a few roadblocks in his way before cashing in.

Edge lived up to his billing as the 'Ultimate Opportunist' with a memorable cash-in 13 years ago Edge lived up to his billing as the 'Ultimate Opportunist' with a memorable cash-in 13 years ago

Matt Hardy was close to taking the Rated-R Superstar's briefcase in a ladder match on the Homecoming episode of Raw on October 3, 2005 but came up short.

The Ultimate Opportunist was in the right place at the right time at New Year's Revolution 2006, capitalising on a bloodied John Cena, who had just retained his WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber.

It took not one, but two spears to put away the Cenation leader and give Edge his first WWE Championship.

Heist of the Century

Michael Cole delivered his famous line at WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins produced the "Heist of the Century" by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

It was the first time that the contract was cashed in during a match and saw Rollins, who had held the Money in the Bank contract for 273 days, turn the singles match into a triple-threat.

Seth Rollins provided arguably the most memorable Money In The Bank cash-in when he traded the briefcase for a title shot at WrestleMania 31 Seth Rollins provided arguably the most memorable Money In The Bank cash-in when he traded the briefcase for a title shot at WrestleMania 31

The Beast Slayer seized the opportunity and Curb Stomped his former Shield partner Reigns to produce one of the most memorable Money in the Bank cash-ins by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Lesnar was not involved in Rollins' cash-in, making it the first time that a Money in the Bank contract winner did not pin or submit the defending WWE champion.

Dolph Ziggler bided his time before a successful cash-in at the expense of Alberto del Rio

A Zig Zag in 267 days

On the first Raw after WrestleMania 29, Dolph Ziggler cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after 267 days to claim the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ziggler retained his possession of the contract by successfully defending it on two occasions against Chris Jericho on Raw and John Cena in a ladder match at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in 2012.

The then-World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio defeated both Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter in a two-on-one handicap match but was attacked by Swagger.

Ziggler took advantage of Del Rio's situation and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the injured champion.

The Showoff delivered a Zig Zag to Del Rio and pinned the Mexican aristocrat to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Sheamus cashed in and joined The Authority on the same night at the 2015 Survivor Series

Brogue Kicking into a Championship Opportunity

Sheamus is the only Irish WWE superstar to have successfully won and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, after 163 days in 2015.

The Celtic Warrior not only defeated Kofi Kingston, Neville and Roman Reigns, but also former winners Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Kane to gain possession of the briefcase.

It was not until Survivor Series 2015 that he capitalised on an exhausted Roman Reigns, who won the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Dean Ambrose, to cash in his contract.

A thunderous Brogue Kick to Reigns led to Sheamus not only winning the title, but also joining The Authority.

With days away until Money in the Bank, one thing is for certain - expect many memorable moments and a cash-in or two along the way.

Money in the Bank is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday, May 19.