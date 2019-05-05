WWE Money In The Bank: Ember Moon to eclipse the field?

Ember Moon is the favourite to win the women's ladder match at Money In The Bank but will she live up to that billing?

Five former women's champions fight for the right to grab the Money In The Bank briefcase in a fortnight in a match which may be too close to call.

More than half of the field has held a top singles title in WWE and will bid to take the first step on the path to regaining championship gold live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday May 19.

Just two of the entrants - Bayley and Ember Moon - have also held the NXT title and, curiously, they are the two SkyBet make the favourites to be in possession of the famous case when the dust has settled on the third staging of the women's event.

We take a look at the runners and riders for a match in which every one of the eight entrants carries a legitimate threat...

Bayley has become embroiled in the SmackDown dispute between double champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in recent weeks

The favourites

At 11/4, Ember Moon is the narrow favourite ahead of Bayley (3/1) in a hugely close field which reflects the wide-open nature of the match.

Both women moved from Raw to SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-up and while Moon has not had the television exposure the Hugger has had - getting top-line matches against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair - she is very highly rated both within the company and among the fans.

That faith was illustrated in the Royal Rumble, in which Moon was the 'iron woman', taking finisher after finisher from a steady stream of new entrants and making them all look devastating. She would be a very popular winner.

Dana Brooke, Natalya, Alexa Bliss and Naomi are among the contenders for the Money In The Bank ladder match

The pack

Like most WWE followers, SkyBet, can't pick a winner here, and that is reflected in the prices which have Naomi (4/1) and Alexa Bliss (5/1) narrowly in front of Mandy Rose and Natalya (both 7/1 shots).

Bliss and Naomi have both held world titles; one is a well-regarded star returning after an injury and the other is a new arrival on Raw and a very capable in-ring performer.

A win for Natalya seems unlikely but not out of the question while for Rose it would represent the start of a push many feel is almost inevitable.

Behind those, Carmella is a 10/1 shot to replicate her success of 2017 and the surprise selection of Dana Brooke is 11/1 to produce the type of shock which would match the decision to put her in.

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since her tag-title defeat at WrestleMania

The intriguing outsider

She isn't in the match but there is still a place at the bottom of the odds list for Sasha Banks, who has been completely absent from all WWE programming after losing the women's tag titles at WrestleMania and amid reports of a dispute with the company.

There are still two rounds of television to go before Money In The Bank, and The Boss could yet find a way into the match.

Or she could stun the fans and turn up on the night...

Money In The Bank is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday May 19.