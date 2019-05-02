Kurt Angle signs five-year WWE contract and could have manager role

0:50 Kurt Angle ended his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 last month Kurt Angle ended his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 last month

Kurt Angle has revealed he has signed a new five-year deal with WWE which could see him used as an on-screen manager.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, the Hall of Famer - who called time on his in-ring career with a farewell match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 - confirmed the details of what lays in store for him in sports entertainment.

Angle has previously been used in an on-screen capacity as the general manager of Raw and could be returning to television as a manager, as well as helping to coach talent.

"I signed a five-year deal with WWE," he said. "I'm going to do some part-time - if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers.

"But the most important thing is I'm going to be a producer. I'm going to help the wrestlers with their technique. I'm going to help them structure their matches. It's something I'm very good at. I thought I'd be able to contribute to the company (in that role)."

Angle was replaced by Corbin as Raw general manager, a role which he found more difficult than competing in the ring.

"Being a general manager is harder than wrestling, it really is," Angle said. "You're involved in every storyline and there's so much to remember, it just gets confusing. I carried that role as good as I could, I thought I did okay at it."