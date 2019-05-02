WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

Kurt Angle signs five-year WWE contract and could have manager role

Last Updated: 02/05/19 8:21am
0:50
Kurt Angle ended his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 last month
Kurt Angle ended his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 last month

Kurt Angle has revealed he has signed a new five-year deal with WWE which could see him used as an on-screen manager.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, the Hall of Famer - who called time on his in-ring career with a farewell match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 - confirmed the details of what lays in store for him in sports entertainment.

Angle has previously been used in an on-screen capacity as the general manager of Raw and could be returning to television as a manager, as well as helping to coach talent.

Kurt Angle's road to WrestleMania

Twenty years of breaking the mould and breaking bones for WWE's original hybrid superstar

"I signed a five-year deal with WWE," he said. "I'm going to do some part-time - if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers.

"But the most important thing is I'm going to be a producer. I'm going to help the wrestlers with their technique. I'm going to help them structure their matches. It's something I'm very good at. I thought I'd be able to contribute to the company (in that role)."

Also See:

Angle was replaced by Corbin as Raw general manager, a role which he found more difficult than competing in the ring.

"Being a general manager is harder than wrestling, it really is," Angle said. "You're involved in every storyline and there's so much to remember, it just gets confusing. I carried that role as good as I could, I thought I did okay at it."

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Money In The Bank plans take shape!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

©2019 Sky UK