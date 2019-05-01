WWE: Money In The Bank line-up completed on SmackDown

Former world champions Randy Orton and Finn Balor are among the SmackDown selections for the men's Money In The Bank ladder match

SmackDown have confirmed their entrants for the Money In The Bank ladder matches at the May pay-per-view, with two former world champions in both their male and female selections.

Randy Orton is the big-name pick in the men's quartet, alongside former Universal title-holder Finn Balor.

They will compete for the briefcase against rising SmackDown stars Andrade and Ali, with the Raw group made up of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

The 2017 winner Carmella is once again in the ladder match, with former Raw and NXT women's champion Bayley also selected to compete.

They are joined in the blue-brand bracket by Ember Moon and Mandy Rose, with Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke representing Raw.

The matches take place on the May pay-per-view, which is live on Sky Sports Box Office on May 19, with the traditional championship opportunities at stake in both contests.

Owens gets title shot at Kingston

Another title match was added to the Money In The Bank with Kevin Owens challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE championship he won from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

Owens was on SmackDown to taunt Big E and Xavier Woods for their injury-enforced absences from the show, a tirade which drew Kingston out from the locker room.

The champ got the better of Owens in the ensuing scuffle and it was later confirmed they will settle their differences at the May 19 pay-per-view - with the gold on the line.

Flair strikes psychological blow

Bayley's match against Becky Lynch turned into a rough night for both of them, with Charlotte Flair once again making her presence felt.

Despite a strong showing in a very good match, Lynch forced the Hugger to tap out with her Dis-arm-her submission hold only to be attacked after the bell by Flair.

The Queen will challenge WWE's dual champion for her SmackDown crown at Money In The Bank while Bayley heads to the ladder match but it feels like these three-quarters of the Four Horsewomen have some unfinished business between them.