WWE: Raw's Money In The Bank ladder match contenders revealed

5:00 Alexa Bliss revealed the Raw superstars who will compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match Alexa Bliss revealed the Raw superstars who will compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Raw's entrants for next month's Money In The Bank ladder matches were confirmed on this week's episode, with four men and four women representing the red brand.

Alexa Bliss' reveal of the men's participants led to an instant disagreement between them, with Braun Strowman ending an in-ring war of words with a "preview" of what might be to come in the battle for the briefcase.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

He paired with Ricochet to take on Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin, both of whom had plenty to say for themselves ahead of their big match for the championship opportunity.

The selections for the women's ladder match were a little less dramatic, with Natalya, Dana Brooke and Naomi being confirmed by Bliss before she confirmed herself as the fourth entrant.

4:58 Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya and Dana Brooke will compete for a guaranteed title opportunity at the time and place of their choosing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya and Dana Brooke will compete for a guaranteed title opportunity at the time and place of their choosing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

That did not impress Naomi, who challenged Bliss to a match which she accepted after brief protestations about her choice of footwear.

Said footwear came off during the bout, in which the Glow was in full effect with a Rear View and split-legged moonsault sealing the victory.

4:57 As The Beastslayer and The Phenomenal One put pen to paper to make their WWE Money in the Bank battle official, things quickly get out of hand As The Beastslayer and The Phenomenal One put pen to paper to make their WWE Money in the Bank battle official, things quickly get out of hand

Styles crosses the line with Rollins

Seth Rollins has something AJ Styles wants, and as The Phenomenal One made clear at the outset of their Universal Title Match contract signing, he's willing to do some unexpected things to get it.

Styles was noticeably more arrogant than usual throughout the confrontation, insinuating that Rollins - an opponent Styles admitted had all the tools to be champion - had spent all his energy on winning the Universal title from Brock Lesnar and left himself with nothing in the tank to defend it and, with The Shield gone, no brothers to back him up.

But what sparked the confrontation was when Styles picked up Rollins' title belt, an act for which the champion refused a handshake from his Money In The Bank challenger.

That led to a scuffle which ended when Styles put Rollins through the table - contract, pen and all - with a Phenomenal Forearm.

3:35 The Lady of WWE throws fists with The Man ahead of their Money In The Bank match The Lady of WWE throws fists with The Man ahead of their Money In The Bank match

Evans launches Lynch attack

Challenger-on-champion brawls were the theme of the night on Raw with Lacey Evans and dual title-holder Becky Lynch also squaring off.

Evans initially promised to keep her "emotions under control" but that strategy very quickly dissolved and before long the fists were flying around ringside.

The brawl brought out several referees and backstage officials - including Finlay - as the women, who will compete for the Raw title at next month's pay-per-view, were eventually subdued.

WWE Raw is repeated in full every Tuesday night at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena