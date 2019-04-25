VOTE: Best moustache in WWE history

Will Rick Rude get your vote for the best moustache in WWE history?

It is a debate as old as time but one which was re-ignited this week by the debut of a particularly spectacular moustache on Raw superstar Robert Roode.

It was a top-lip styling which is in keeping with Roode's 'glorious' persona and has certainly caused a stir in the world of sports entertainment.

But where does it rank in the list of WWE's all-time great moustaches? You decide!

Will you go for the real American style of Hulk Hogan or opt to be made humble by the man he beat for his first WWF championship, the Iron Sheik?

Or are you more a ravishing fan and see Rick Rude as the man to emulate in the manscaping stakes?

We've put in two qualifying criteria that the contender must have had at least one match in WWF/E - ruling out NWA star and undoubted moustache king Magnum TA - and that their tash can not be part of a wider facial hair landscape, meaning Trent Seven also does not make the short list.

The ultimate decision is of course yours, so make your vote count below!