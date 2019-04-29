Wolves invite WWE wrestler Sin Cara to game

0:14 Wolves striker Raul Jimenez put on a wrestling mask after scoring against Watford in the FA Cup semi-final Wolves striker Raul Jimenez put on a wrestling mask after scoring against Watford in the FA Cup semi-final

WWE wrestler Sin Cara has accepted an invitation from Wolves chief executive Laurie Dalrymple to take in a game at Molineux.

The Mexican high-flyer is a source of inspiration for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who put on a mask similar to those wore in lucha libre when celebrating his goal against Watford in the FA Cup semi-final.

Sin Cara also posted a picture of himself wearing the same lucha mask - featuring a black-and-gold design which included the Wolves badge - Jimenez wore on that occasion.

That prompted Dalrymple to reach out to him on Twitter, saying: "Hi Sin, or is it Mr Cara? @SinCaraWWE. Tbh, I'm unfamiliar as to how you address WWE royalty, but regardless of that, I'm the MD of Wolves an we'd love you to join us at our final home game of the season this Saturday. Perhaps you'd be so kind as to follow me, and I'll DM you."

To which Sin Cara replied: "Yes of course!"

If the wrestler does visit England to take in a football match he will be the second to do so this season, following Mick Foley's visit to watch Sheffield United in March.