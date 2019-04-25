Vince McMahon says Ronda Rousey was 'awesome' for WWE

Ronda Rousey's presence in WWE was a key factor in the company running a women's match as the WrestleMania main event for the first time

Vince McMahon says Ronda Rousey "did an awesome job" for WWE and was a key factor behind the women's main event at WrestleMania.

Rousey is expected to take a hiatus from sports entertainment after completing a full year in WWE with her appearance in the headline match at the biggest event of the year.

The former UFC champion was pinned by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania in a triple threat match which also included Charlotte Flair and was the first time the event's feature match had been a women's contest.

In his quarterly investor call, McMahon said Rousey had achieved her mission of elevating WWE's female competitors and was full of praise for the role she has played in the past 12 months.

"Ronda did an extraordinary job for us," he said. "Her challenge was to bring the entire women's division up. And that was the purpose of the main event at WrestleMania, to make stars.

"Look at what happened at WrestleMania, with Charlotte (Flair) and Becky Lynch. Ronda did an awesome job."

McMahon did not provide an update on Rousey's status with the company although she did confirm in a social media post earlier this month that she is now planning to start a family with her husband Travis Browne.