LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE podcast breaks down this week's big talking points

In another bumper episode of the Lock Up, the team look at the big Money In The Bank title fights to come out of this week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown and much more

It's been another busy week in the world of WWE and who better to break it down than the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast crew?

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui and ace producer Faz for their weekly analysis of life inside the squared circle.

It's another bumper episode as the Lock Up team look at the big Money In The Bank title fights to come out of this week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

Top of the agenda is the 'part children's TV show, part terrifying nightmare' which was Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House and the impact the segment had on WWE's weekly stats.

There is also plenty of fantasy booking around Becky Lynch's double-duty against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair and what that might mean for the future, a deep dive into the situation regarding Sasha Banks, and a mixed response to Kevin Owens' turn to the dark side.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Lock Up and to access a vast archive packed with interviews with all of the top names.