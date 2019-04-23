WWE Raw: AJ Styles secures Universal title shot

2:58 AJ Styles will face Seth Rollins for the Universal title at WWE Money in the Bank after beating Baron Corbin on Raw AJ Styles will face Seth Rollins for the Universal title at WWE Money in the Bank after beating Baron Corbin on Raw

AJ Styles will face Seth Rollins for the Universal title at Money In The Bank next month after winning a title shot on Raw.

Styles was one of six men who made their case to Triple H and Rollins for a championship opportunity at the May pay-per-view event, alongside Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and The Miz.

To settle the argument, the six were placed in two triple-threat matches with the winners then facing off in a one-on-one bout for the right to face Rollins next month.

Styles prevailed in his semi-final after a ground-shaking Styles Clash on Mysterio onto Joe, who was then pinned, while Corbin won the other bracket, stealing the pin after a McIntyre Claymore Kick left Miz down and out.

Corbin and Styles then went toe-to-toe and, to the delight of the crowd, it was the latter who emerged victorious, hitting his Phenomenal Forearm after Corbin missed a top-rope attack.

Wyatt opens his 'Firefly Fun House'

Bray Wyatt was back on Raw after a long absence as the host of what appears to be some kind of children's television segment.

Wyatt - whose most recent Raw appearance was in August 2018 - played the host of the 'Firefly Fun House', in which he removed the head of a cardboard cut-out of his former personality with a chainsaw.

There were also on-screen appearances for 'Mercy the Buzzard' and 'Abby the witch' in a truly bizarre three minutes.

Tag teams on collision course

The Usos were giving their thoughts on their Raw tag-team contemporaries in a backstage interview which was interrupted by The Revival.

The former champions reminded the SmackDown transfers that the red brand is home to the 'top guys', while the Usos talked about their intention to turn Raw into the latest Uso Penitentiary.

Elsewhere, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder tried to remain composed when facing questions about the renamed Viking Raiders, who earlier in the night had laid waste to the Lucha House Party before their match had even begun.