WATCH: The Shield's final match as popular trio bow out of WWE

A major WWE era came to an end on Sunday night as The Shield stepped into the ring for the final time.

For more than eight years, the Hounds of Justice have been a dominant, tactical vest-clad force in the world of sports entertainment.

Since their arrival at the 2012 Survivor Series as mercenary support for CM Punk, via high-profile feuds with the Wyatt Family and the Authority, the Shield have become one of the most popular groups on the modern era.

They have survived several splits and internal disagreements to go out as a united force, with Dean Ambrose leaving the company and Roman Reigns moving to SmackDown.

Seth Rollins remains the sole competitor on Raw - and the Universal champion to boot - but for one last time the group teamed up to secure a win on their way out, at the expense of old foes Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.

