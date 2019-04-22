Dustin Rhodes, who competed as Goldust, confirms WWE exit in Instagram post

Goldust's final televised match for WWE was in the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018

Dustin Rhodes, who competed as Goldust in WWE, has confirmed that he has left the company.

The 50-year-old wrote a long post on Instagram in which he thanked the fans for supporting him throughout his three decades in the business and that he has now been given an "opportunity to take a backseat".

Rhodes, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and brother of Cody Rhodes, was a break-out performer in World Championship Wrestling and made his name in the then-WWF as the flamboyant Goldust character in 1995.

Goldust - real name Dustin Rhodes - confirmed he has been given an opportunity to take a 'back seat' in the business

He held variations of the WWE tag titles three times, had three runs as Intercontinental champion and was a nine-time Hardcore champion.

The statement said: "Hello WWE universe! To begin, I want to say just how much I appreciate you allowing me to entertain you over these long and winding years. Being the son of the legendary Dream has been and will always be an immense honor and blessing to me, and I have always done my best to fill his shoes while transitioning into my own.

"I have had so many ups and downs in our great business and I've learned from every time that I have fallen down and every mistake I have made.

"My life has been an open book for you fans and friends all over this wide world. You've been there to see my trials and tribulations and have stuck with me through it all.

"You've hated me, you've loved me, you've laughed with me and you've cried with me. You've immensely enjoyed my antics and entertainment, and I would like to think that I've done a good job.

"That I've done my father proud. I was born straight into the thick of this business. It is and has always been my life and I have loved every moment of the ride. I want to thank you all for the unwavering support you have given me. Thank you."