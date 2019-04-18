WWE Superstar Shake-up: Who were the winners on the annual brand reshuffle?

AJ Styles made the move to Raw in one of the biggest switches of the Superstar Shake-up

WWE completed their annual Superstar Shake-up this week as the Raw and SmackDown rosters were treated to a post-WrestleMania refresh.

Among the huge names making a move were AJ Styles and The Miz, who traded red for blue, and Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, who moved in the opposite direction.

In total, the Monday night crew received 15 new faces, while 14 new arrivals walked through the SmackDown doors.

But which brand got the best end of the deal? We break it down...

Roman Reigns is a SmackDown competitor after making the move from Raw in the Superstar Shake-up

Big names

Vince McMahon promised to make the biggest signing in SmackDown history this week and while it can be debated whether he achieved his aim or not there is no denying Roman Reigns is a huge deal in WWE, and therefore so is his move to SmackDown.

But Raw got AJ Styles in exchange, a man who was the WWE champion for almost a year not so long ago and who has been delivering high-quality matches throughout his run with the company.

SmackDown also picked up Finn Balor, but Raw took The Miz, as well as veteran campaigner Rey Mysterio, so they may have to take a narrow victory in this category.

Winner: Raw (just)

The Viking Experience have a controversial new name but add fresh star quality to the Raw tag-team division

Tag teams

It is very difficult to argue against Raw getting a big win in terms of the tag division.

They received the duo widely regarded as the best in WWE today, The Usos, and a very popular NXT pair in the renamed Viking Experience.

A move to SmackDown for Chad Gable means his union with Bobby Roode is now over, but Ricochet and Aleister Black's permanent home has been confirmed as Raw, adding a good amount of depth to the Monday night tag ranks.

Winner: Raw

SmackDown picked up former world champion Bayley to compete with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Women's division

SmackDown certainly got the best of the Shake-up in the women's division, taking Kairi Sane from NXT and top-level player Bayley from Raw, as well as keeping Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

They also took the enormously-talented Ember Moon and drafted Liv Morgan, meaning the Riott Squad is no more.

Raw did get Naomi and Lacey Evans permanently but Nia Jax is injured and question marks remain over the future availability of Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks and Beth Phoenix.

Winner: SmackDown

Kairi Sane (third left) has the potential to be a huge star in WWE

Rising stars

Former cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy will be given the chance to make his name on SmackDown, as will the monstrous Lars Sullivan.

SmackDown also picked up Sane, who has the potential to be a big star, while Raw got the slightly more established - but equally exciting - Andrade, plus Black and Ricochet.

Monday night will also be the new home of the Viking Experience, but the narrow win has to go the way of SmackDown.

Winner: SmackDown (just)

Overall verdict

Your conclusion on which brand saw their roster improved the most by the Superstar Shake-up pretty much depends on which element of wrestling is most important to you.

Tag-team wrestling fan? It's a win for Raw. Keen follower of the women's division? SmackDown takes the gold.

A strong argument can be made in both directions and perhaps the true victory will not materialise until several weeks of television are in the books.

But as a means of generating new interest and fresh matches and storylines, the Shake-up proved once again it is the ideal tool.

Shake-up round-up

Moving to Raw: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Viking Experience, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, Cedric Alexander

Moving to SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Elias, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Lars Sullivan, Buddy Murphy, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Heavy Machinery