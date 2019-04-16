WWE News

Ronda Rousey hints at WWE hiatus with social media post

Last Updated: 16/04/19 10:28am

Ronda Rousey lost her Raw women's championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35
Ronda Rousey could be due to take some time out from WWE after making a reference to starting a family in a social media post.

Rousey posted a picture of her and her husband, former MMA competitor Travis Browne, on Instagram with the caption "impregnationvacation".

The 32-year-old has not featured on the past two episodes of Raw after losing her title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in her first singles defeat in WWE.

That completed a full year in the sports entertainment business for Rousey, who has previously spoken about her desire to start a family with Browne.

In a January interview with Roman Shelbourne, she said: "I've not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family.

"But how do you go about doing that? Do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant?

"Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you're less likely to get pregnant? I've never had a baby before, I don't know these kinds of things."

