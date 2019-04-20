Real Madrid 'will sign Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard', says WWE star Rusev

WWE superstar Rusev believes Real Madrid will raid the Premier League this summer to sign Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard.

The lifelong Madrid fan spoke exclusively to Sky Sports about his hopes and dreams for the Spanish club over the coming months.

He is confident the La Liga club will complete their long-planned move for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, a player with whom they have been associated for several transfer windows.

The 'Bulgarian Brute' also feels they will double down on their Premier League investment with a deal to bring in Manchester United's France international midfielder Paul Pogba.

Rusev also commented on the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and how he feels Real Madrid did a good piece of business in selling the winger to Juventus.

