LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast -Shake-up Special

Join the Lock Up crew as they break down another hectic week in the WWE in a Shake-Up special!

It was Superstar Shake-up this week as the Raw and SmackDown rosters were treated to their annual post-WrestleMania refresh, so the Lock Up team had plenty to discuss on the latest episode of Sky Sports' WWE podcast.

The headline swap saw AJ Styles make the switch to RAW, with Roman Reigns heading in the opposite direction to SmackDown.

The team discuss Kairi Sane's step up from NXT to join Asuka, with Paige as their manager, and there's a unanimous verdict on War Raiders' name-change to 'The Viking Experience'.

Also up for discussion is why Bayley got booed so heavily, Lacey Evans' switch to Raw and her potential impact, while the boys also assess which brand got the best deal in our Superstar Shake-up special.

