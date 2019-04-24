WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens betrays Kofi Kingston

3:06 Kevin Owens turned to the dark side with an attack on WWE champion Kofi Kingston on Tuesday night's SmackDown Kevin Owens turned to the dark side with an attack on WWE champion Kofi Kingston on Tuesday night's SmackDown

Kevin Owens' spell as an interim member of the New Day came to an emphatic end with a vicious attack on Kofi Kingston.

Having seen off Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match, Kingston also managed to repel the attack of the King of Strong Style's associate Rusev - but a third danger lay in wait.

Owens, to a chorus of boos, dropped Kingston with a superkick before tearing off his New Day T-shirt to reveal a more traditional KO number, in black of course.

He then grabbed the WWE title belt and raised it while standing on Kofi's head before telling the champion that he hopes he enjoyed his run, because it is about to come to an end.

For good measure, Owens then drilled Xavier Woods with a horrible powerbomb onto the ring apron to put the exclamation point on his turn.

Flair to face Lynch at Money In The Bank

Charlotte Flair will be Becky Lynch's opponent for the SmackDown championship at Money In The Bank after beating Bayley in a qualifier on SmackDown.

Flair made the case that she should be "at the front of the line" for a title shot because of her loss at WrestleMania, but that brought out Bayley, who challenged her for a number-one contendership match.

The eight-time champion prevailed with a Spear but it was a narrow victory which - with a certain Money In The Bank briefcase soon to appear on the WWE landscape - will have given great encouragement to a reignited Bayley.

Reigns faces Elias challenge

Roman Reigns kept his job but found himself on the wrong end of a severe beating on his second week as a SmackDown superstar.

Reigns laid out Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch last week, an act for which his son Shane promised repercussions.

With some assistance from Elias, the SmackDown commissioner delivered a beatdown which ended with a Drift Away and, later, a challenge came from the singer for Reigns to face him at Money In The Bank.