WWE: Hardy Boyz relinquish SmackDown tag-team titles due to injury

The Hardy Boyz have been forced to vacate the SmackDown tag-team titles due to an injury to Jeff Hardy.

Matt and Jeff Hardy appeared on SmackDown last night to break the news to their fans that they have had to give up the championship due to a knee injury caused by Lars Sullivan.

The monstrous Sullivan attacked both brothers after they won the belts from the departing Usos three weeks ago.

Hardy spoke about how he needs surgery on the injury and that he is expected to be out for a "long time", although no further information about the injury has been given.

WWE has yet to announce how the next champions will be decided but it has been suggested in several online news sources that a tournament could be held.

SmackDown's current tag teams include Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura, The B Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas), The New Day, Heavy Machinery and The Colons.