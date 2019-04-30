WWE News

News

WATCH: Best of WWE Raw - highlights from the Monday night show

Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, The Usos, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Naomi and Alexa Bliss all in action

Last Updated: 30/04/19 1:37pm
2:14
We've picked out the best moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw
We've picked out the best moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw

Raw confirmed their participants for the Money In The Bank ladder matches but also found time for seven contests of their own on another frantic episode.

Four tag-team matches took place during this week's offering from the red brand, combined with two singles showdowns and a one-on-one bout from the women's division.

Check out the best moments from the episode by clicking on the video above and don't forget to catch the full repeat of Raw every Tuesday night at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Money In The Bank plans take shape!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

©2019 Sky UK