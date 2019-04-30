WATCH: Bray Wyatt unveils unique art on latest Firefly Fun House episode

3:18 Bray Wyatt paints a surprising picture on the latest episode of his 'Firefly Fun House' children's television segment Bray Wyatt paints a surprising picture on the latest episode of his 'Firefly Fun House' children's television segment

Bray Wyatt was back in the 'Firefly Fun House' on Raw this week - where he showcased his unique artistic skills.

There was no sign of Mercy the Buzzard this time around but Abby the Witch did put in an appearance - albeit with a slightly different voice - and there was a debut for Ramblin' Rabbit, complete with Valley Boy accent and inexplicable scarf.

Between them, they ran through the 'word of the day' - which, for anyone keeping tabs on this sort of thing was 'sociopath' - before Wyatt unveiled his latest artistic creation.

An art critic would no doubt have a lot to say about Wyatt's liberal use of light and shade to create the piece, an oil painting of a burning house with a face peering from one of its windows.

Keen followers of Wyatt will remember that two years ago he was embroiled in a heated feud with Randy Orton in which the Viper set fire to his cabin in the woods...

