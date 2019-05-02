LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE podcast breaks down this week's big talking points

The Lock Up crew take a long look at the Money In The Bank contenders in this week's episode

Join the Sky Sports Lock Up team as they unpack all of the big talking points from a Money In The Bank-themed week in WWE.

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined in the Osterley equivalent of the Firefly Fun House by Sky Sports News tag-team champions Anton Toloui and Emma Paton for this week's deep dive into all things sports entertainment.

With Raw and SmackDown completing their selections for the Money In The Bank ladder matches this week, there is plenty on the agenda for discussion.

The crew ponder if the right selections have been made, what the match will hold in store for Randy Orton and whether or not Dana Brooke can capitalise on the company's show of faith in her.

They also discuss the sad news that the Hardy Boyz have vacated the SmackDown titles due to injury and contemplate the very short list of candidates to replace them and debate which will be better - Becky Lynch versus Lacey Evans or Charlotte Flair?

Add in a double dose of hefty 'AOB' featuring a look at the company's latest round of American TV ratings and the hot-off-the-press announcement of Goldberg's attendance at a Saudi Arabia event in July and all of the ingredients are in place for another lively chat.

