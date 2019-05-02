WWE's Seth Rollins: I loved beating Triple H at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins feels his WrestleMania 33 win over Triple H was the catalyst to take his career to the next level

Universal champion Seth Rollins told Sky Sports which of his landmark victories over Triple H and Brock Lesnar gave him the greatest satisfaction.

Rollins currently rules the roost on the red brand having usurped Lesnar at Wrestlemania in New Jersey.

The memorable triumph ended Brock's lengthy reign and saw the 32-year-old handed the moniker Beast-slayer.

4:57 Rollins' first challenger for his WWE Universal title will be AJ Styles, at Money In The Bank on May 19 Rollins' first challenger for his WWE Universal title will be AJ Styles, at Money In The Bank on May 19

Such lofty praise is nothing new to the champ, though, who prior to that was dubbed the King Slayer, for similarly dispatching of another huge star in Triple H at Wrestlemania two years prior.

Few can boast to having toppled one of those WWE greats, much less getting the better of both of them - but which will go down as the bigger victory?

1:13 Rollins paraded his title on a trip to an NXT live event in his home town of Davenport, Iowa Rollins paraded his title on a trip to an NXT live event in his home town of Davenport, Iowa

Sky Sports spoke exclusively to the former Shield member this week, and asked him that very question.

"Coming off the back of a devastating knee injury, to get in the ring with Triple H, one of the greatest of all time, at Wrestlemania, and beat him at his own game, was pretty special," mused Rollins.

2:14 Rollins promised to be a fighting Universal champion after his massive win over Brock Lesnar Rollins promised to be a fighting Universal champion after his massive win over Brock Lesnar

"If you look at where things went for me later that year, especially leading into the following year, that was a bit of a catapult to get me back where I was before the knee injury.

"We're pretty fresh off the Brock Lesnar match, so who knows where that's going to place me, career-wise; I'm kind of standing alone at the top of the podium at the moment.

"But, I will have to look back at it in retrospect, and figure out which one was more important but, certainly, I don't think I could have been the Beast-slayer had I not been the Kings-slayer first.

"I'd say that victory over Triple H is what catapulted me into the next phase of my career."