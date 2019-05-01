WATCH: WWE SmackDown highlights - the best moves and moments from this week's show

1:54 We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

SmackDown made their final selections for the Money In The Bank ladder matches - and also found some time for plenty of in-ring action.

Dual women's champion Becky Lynch squared off against Bayley while Roman Reigns had his hands full in the form of a two-against-one handicap match against The B Team.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Kairi Sane and Asuka were in action against an unnamed pair of local competitors, while the main event saw Finn Balor and Ali team up to take on Randy Orton and Andrade.

We've picked out the most eye-catching moments from all of the action and packaged them into one bespoke highlights reel which you can see by clicking on the video above.

And don't forget to catch the full repeat of SmackDown every Tuesday night at 10.30pm on Sky Sports Arena.