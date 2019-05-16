WWE: Alexa Bliss out of Money In The Bank ladder match

Alexa Bliss raised the Money In The Bank briefcase at Raw in London this week after her newly-acquired friend Nikki Cross had won a fatal four-way

Alexa Bliss will not compete in the women's ladder match at Money In The Bank live on Sky Sports Box Office this Sunday night.

Bliss, who has held the Raw women's title on three occasions and the SmackDown championship twice, has not been medically cleared to compete in the event.

WWE confirmed the news on their web site and stated: "A suitable replacement for Alexa will be found."

The 27-year-old Bliss has wrestled on a part-time basis in recent months since returning from a period out of action with a concussion problem.

Bliss missed three months from October 2018 to January 2019, making her return at the women's Royal Rumble.

She has been used primarily as a talk show host on Raw in the Moment of Bliss segments, and has had only three matches on Raw in 2019.

One candidate to replace Bliss in the match will be Scottish favourite Nikki Cross, who was befriended by Bliss on this week's episode of Raw, winning a fatal four-way and allowing Bliss to climb a ladder to symbolically grab the briefcase.