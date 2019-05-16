Carmella & Samoa Joe join the Lock Up podcast for WWE London reflections

The Lock Up team are back for a second time this week to reflect on Raw and SmackDown in London

Special guests Samoa Joe and Carmella joined the Lock Up crew for a look back at WWE Raw and SmackDown at the O2 in London.

Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake was joined by Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui and the "tech guy" duo of Faz and TJ for a look at the live shows this week as the build-up to Money In The Bank was completed.

The team also talk about the wild card rule and having a "penchant for violence" with United States champion Samoa Joe and Carmella discussing how being Miss Money In The Bank helped take her character to the next level.

The two nights in London are also put under the microscope, with all of the big angles and matches from both events covered.

With a quick round-up of predictions for Sunday's Sky Sports Box Office event Money In The Bank and a deep dive into the differences between Kevin Owens on and off the screen, this is a jam-packed episode which simply cannot be missed.

Click here to download the latest episode and hear all of this and much more!