WATCH: Best of SmackDown in London

We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown from the O2 in London

SmackDown brought their unique brand of ladder-based chaos to the O2 in London as WWE continued their UK tour with two hours of Money In The Bank jockeying for position.

Three matches were held on the final show before Sunday's Sky Sports Box Office event with plenty of mayhem happening outside of the squared circle too.

The four blue brand competitors for the Money In The Bank ladder match did battle in a fatal four-way, and Finn Balor, Ali, Andrade and Randy Orton left nothing behind in their quest for supremacy.

That was also the case with the handicap match which pitted Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, Rowan and Elias taking on The Usos and their cousin, Roman Reigns.

The Usos - who will challenge Bryan and Rowan for the SmackDown tag titles at Money In The Bank - held their own superkick party and Shane O-Mac dusted off some of his old favourites for the London crowd.

Paige also confirmed her team of Asuka and Kairi Sane will now be known as the Kabuki Warriors prior to their match against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, a contest which also contained plenty of action.

Click on the video above to check out the best moments from the second half of WWE's London double bill and don't forget to catch the full replay of SmackDown tonight at 10pm on Sky Sports Arena.