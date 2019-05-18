Lacey Evans' bright WWE future: Can the Lady cap strong start with MITB title win?

5:15 Lacey Evans looked every inch a star in her segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Evans on the Raw in London this week Lacey Evans looked every inch a star in her segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Evans on the Raw in London this week

Regardless of the outcome for Lacey Evans this Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the 'Sassy Southern Belle' will be walking out of the event as a force to be reckon with in the women's division for the foreseeable future.

For Evans, all eyes will be on whether or not she can defeat Becky Lynch for the Raw women's title in one of two matches that the 'The Man' will have to endure this Sunday. Se also puts her SmackDown women's title on the line against Charlotte Flair.

After crashing Lynch through a table in an exhilarating double-contract signing on Raw in London this week, Flair and Evans hoisted the title belts high to send a message to the entire world of what they can expect to see on Sunday.

Evans was standing side-by-side with an eight-time women's champion, a woman who had recently headlined the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event and not for one moment did you feel that Evans looked out of place in this powerful ending shot.

In a chorus of deafening boos, Evans tried to rebuff Lynch's verbal tirade towards her, in her commanding southern accent. Evans kept her cool, ate up all the disdain from a hot London crowd and gave Lynch a piece of her mind. Her ability to fight through almost 17,000 people firing verbal abuse her way was something to admire and praise - in the past we have seen other superstars higher up the totem pole crack under pressure in situations such as this.

In previous brawls with Lynch leading up to this highly anticipated bout on Sunday, we have seen the aggression in Evans' arsenal. Unwilling to back down and retreat, Evans brought the fight to Lynch time and time again and subsequently began to establish herself as a more than worthy contender for the Lynch's title.

You simply had to sit up and take notice of what Evans was bringing to the table - gone are the weeks where Evans' music would hit, she would walk down the ramp and walk out of the arena - now she is getting her hands dirty and making you question your preconceived judgement of her.

To those who are not convinced of her in-ring capabilities, look no further than some of her singles matches in NXT. She was - and is - a powerhouse in the ring who dominates her opponents with a sensational moonsault that she can call upon to end a match should her Women's Right haymaker fail to get the job done.

Although some of these traits have yet to be displayed on a consistent basis on Raw, it is only a matter of time before she flourishes in that department as well. Evans will need to pull out all the stops in order to wrestle the title away from Lynch, but it is a challenge she is ready for.

The 'Sassy Southern Belle' character would have suited a WWE era of yesteryear, and it is to her credit that Evans has done such a phenomenal job of captivating audiences and making them take notice of her unique persona along with her flawless mic work.

It is safe to say that the future is bright for the Lady of WWE.