WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar revels in Money In The Bank victory

Brock Lesnar was back on Raw following his Money In The Bank victory but gave no clues about his intentions with the briefcase.

The Beast propelled himself back to the main-event scene on Sunday night by climbing the ladder to grab the briefcase, which of course contains the contract for a title shot whenever he wants.

Universal champion Seth Rollins - who dethroned Lesnar for that title at WrestleMania - made the case for that to happen on the night, something Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman had no interest in.

It was a similar story when WWE champion Kofi Kingston emerged in the arena - under the wild card rule - with Lesnar silently snubbing him too.

Heyman reminded Rollins and Kingston that they were scheduled for a match later that evening, against Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley, and the duo departed, with Lesnar pausing briefly to use the briefcase as a boom box.

Revival record important win

The Usos learned last night that The Revival have not been fans of the comedy which has so far dominated the program between the two teams, falling victim to a brutal attack during their entrance at the hands of the 'Top Guys'.

That set the tone for the match between the two pairs - arguably the best two tag teams in WWE today - where flashy moves gave way to hard-hitting strikes and, in the case of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, some copybook double-teaming.

Dawson rolled up Jey Uso for the victory with a 'handful of tights' playing a major helping hand to spark wild scenes of celebrations among the heels.

Lynch returns to winning ways

Becky Lynch remains the Raw women's champion but is not happy about losing the SmackDown crown at Money In The Bank, and was even less happy with the IIconics arrived on the Moment of Bliss talk show segment to remind her of that fact.

Things got even worse when Lacey Evans arrived, leading to Lynch to challenge all three of them to a match. Nikki Cross agreed to side with Lynch and Alexa Bliss evened the odds in full, albeit with a coffee in hand.

The match featured - interestingly - lots of action between Evans and Cross, but it was The Man who provided the winning moment, pinning Billie Kay after a second-rope legdrop.