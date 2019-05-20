WWE Money In The Bank: The three Bs and how they dominated this year's showdown

Bayley was a very popular winner of the Money In The Bank briefcase

This year's Money In The Bank was all about the three Bs - Brock, Bayley and Balor.

You can probably throw 'brutality' in there too, but that's something of a given at an event where the feature matches involve competitors climbing ladders to grab a briefcase - and using these ladders as weapons with the no-disqualification rule firmly in place.

In that regard, it did not disappoint, with Finn Balor taking the majority of the punishment in a particularly violent men's ladder match.

But between the carnage, there were also plenty of talking points for WWE plans going forward. We took a look at five of the key plot points to emerge from Sunday night...

Brock Lesnar is back at the top of the WWE ladder - and not everyone is happy about it

The Beast is back

Love him or hate him (and seemingly for the majority of WWE fans it's the latter), Brock Lesnar is back in WWE and in a position of some power with the Money In The Bank briefcase safely tucked under his sizeable arm.

It was recently reported Lesnar will not be returning to UFC and so his future seems destined to lay exclusively in the world of sports entertainment.

Following their superb match on Sunday night, nobody is ready for the end of the Universal title program between champion Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. But surely Lesnar won't be turning his attention to the WWE title on SmackDown, will he?

Money In The Bank instantly restored Bayley to the WWE world title

Bayley becomes a Grand Slam champion

By adding the SmackDown title to an honours list which already contained the Raw championship, the NXT women's belt and the women's tag-team titles, Bayley is now WWE's first female Grand Slam champion. For good measure, she also has a Money In The Bank victory to her name.

Bayley is a perfect example of how the right booking with the right person can instantly restore momentum and position at the top of the card.

Fans have been wanting to get behind Bayley for some time now but have been let down by what they feel is booking which has made her look like a powerless babyface. That evaporated on Sunday.

Becky Lynch's reputation didn't suffer despite losing one of her championships at Money In The Bank

A great night for women's wrestling

The women's division was booked perfectly at Money In The Bank. Bayley now has a natural feud with Charlotte Flair ready to roll on SmackDown, with Ember Moon enhancing her reputation in the ladder match and now potentially the 'next cab off the rank'.

Meanwhile on Raw, Lacey Evans will continue to pursue Becky Lynch - who can devote her time fully to the red brand - after a Sunday-night collision which achieved that rare feat of making all its participants look stronger.

Lynch - crucially - lost her match, which shows the company has perhaps learned its lesson from the negative crowd responses given to previously 'unbeatable' face stars in the past, notably Roman Reigns.

Finn Balor took some horrific-looking bumps in the brutal men's ladder match

Finn Balor deserves some kind of award

If the Irish star does not receive some kind of special recognition within WWE, then the least the company can do is provide him with a lifetime supply of ibuprofen.

Balor took three grisly bumps on the steel ladders - the most wince-inducing possibly being the sunset flip powerbomb which also surely took a toll on its executioner, Andrade - to put his body well and truly on the line.

That duo now look set for a program over the Intercontinental title, which promises to be enormously entertaining - and no less extreme.

Samoa Joe appeared to have his shoulders up when he lost the US title to Rey Mysterio

Referee mistakes - human error or storyline?

One of the most notable features of the event, particularly in the early stages, was the amount of errors made by the match officials.

Samoa Joe's shoulders were clearly up when he was pinned by Rey Mysterio, Lacey Evans had Becky Lynch in a pinning predicament for four seconds before the ref got into the count position, and Charlotte Flair was not allowed to stand to face Bayley after she cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase.

One or two slips can be be down to human error, but the frequency of the mistakes has set the conspiracy theorists into overdrive.