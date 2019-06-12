Goldberg and The Undertaker 'deserve respect', says WWE great Mark Henry

0:38 Goldberg and The Undertaker went head to head in a one-off match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia Goldberg and The Undertaker went head to head in a one-off match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

WWE great Mark Henry says the criticism Goldberg and The Undertaker have received for their match shows a lack of respect.

The two legends went head to head in the main event of Super ShowDown on Friday night in which Goldberg suffered a concussion.

The match was widely criticised by fans and current NXT wrestler Matt Riddle, who posted a video on social media mocking the former WCW's kneebar submission hold.

Henry believes the 52-year-old Goldberg deserves credit for finishing the match despite being hurt early in it.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Henry said: "Goldberg deserves the respect that he's earned. The guy went in and busted his face open. He finished that match. How about saying 'thank you for not tapping out?'

"He could have easily said 'Hey man, I can't see, I rung my bell.' And they went into a series of chokeslams and one, two, three, and it's over. Could have done that. Didn't do it. They went through it for you.

"The Twitter fingers, the people that probably can't run a mile in under a day. The people that can't lift their own body weight, do one pull up. People that don't have any belief in nothing beyond their own nose.

"Those are the people that came on social media and berated The Undertaker and Goldberg, when it was a travesty to the wrestling business because they deserved better than that. They deserved better than that. And anybody that sent a tweet like that, you should be ashamed of yourself."