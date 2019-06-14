Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair nominated for MTV award

Becky Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown titles in the main event of WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

The WrestleMania 35 match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has been nominated for MTV's 'best fight' of 2019 award.

The Mania triple-threat main event will compete alongside entries from Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the honour.

Roman Reigns is also on the list of nominees for 'Best Real-life Hero' while WWE legend The Rock will receive the MTV Movie & TV Awards' Generation Award, a prize which has previously been won by Hollywood stars such as Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock and Johnny Depp.

Rousey, Lynch and Flair staged the first women's match to headline a WrestleMania in the 35th annual staging of the event, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in April.

Lynch pinned Rousey to win both the Raw and SmackDown championships as she completed a red-hot run of popularity with a major victory in the headline match of the company's biggest event of the year.

Sky Atlantic show Game of Thrones, which ended this year with its eighth series, features strongly in the nominations, which can be voted for on the official MTV website.