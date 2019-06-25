The Undertaker chokeslams Shane McMahon during Raw attack

2:42 Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre found their beatdown of Roman Reigns interrupted by The Undertaker on Raw! Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre found their beatdown of Roman Reigns interrupted by The Undertaker on Raw!

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre found themselves faced with a very unwelcome guest on last night's Raw - The Undertaker.

The nefarious duo were in the midst of a lengthy - and, truth be told, entirely unnecessary - beatdown of Roman Reigns following the conclusion of their two-against-one handicap match.

Again abusing his power as the boss' son, McMahon added the stipulation to the match that no tags would be necessary, giving the pair the type of numbers game advantage which almost always leads to a victory.

McMahon even mocked Reigns' pre-Spear battle cry before demanding yet another Claymore Kick from the Scottish psychopath and ascending to the top turnbuckle for his trademark Coast to Coast.

It was at that point the lights in the arena cut out, the toll of the church bell sounded, and the Phenom himself appeared in the ring to confront the pair.

