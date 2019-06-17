How to see WWE Stomping Grounds on Sky Sports Box Office

See WWE Stomping Grounds live on Sky Sports Box Office on June 23

WWE stage their Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on Sunday night - and here's how you can see it on Sky Sports.

Seth Rollins defends the Universal championship against Baron Corbin and Kofi Kingston's WWE title is on the line in a steel cage match against Dolph Ziggler at the June event in Tacoma.

Becky Lynch's Raw title will be up for grabs when she faces Lacey Evans and Bayley makes the first pay-per-view defence of her SmackDown crown against Alexa Bliss.

Roman Reigns will also take on Drew McIntyre in a grudge match and Samoa Joe is scheduled to defend his United States championship.

The easiest way to book the live screening of Stomping Grounds is by visiting the Box Office booking page by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

WWE Stomping Grounds is repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday, June 24 and 9pm on Thursday, June 27.

The event is priced at £14.95 for UK customers and €21.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.