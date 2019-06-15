Seth Rollins names the NXT fighters he wants to face

Seth Rollins has shown a new vicious side to his character in recent weeks

Universal champion Seth Rollins has named the six NXT competitors he would love to face in a WWE ring.

Rollins was the first ever NXT champion and has a deep knowledge of the developmental territory, which is seen by many as WWE's third brand alongside Raw and SmackDown.

He also knows several of its top stars from his pre-NXT career, especially during his time in Ring of Honor, where - as Tyler Black - he regularly teamed with Jimmy Jacobs in the Age of the Fall to take on Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong and his then-partner El Generico (Sami Zayn).

Rollins also faced Johnny Gargano in the Ohio-based promotion Absolute Intense Wrestling, and his name is among those on the current Universal champion's list of targets.

"Adam Cole is someone I have never been in the ring with," he said in an interview with The National. "(Johnny) Gargano would almost be an AJ Styles situation again. We wrestled a decade ago and haven't touched each other since.

"You have got Velveteen Dream, who is always intriguing, and Matt Riddle would also be an intriguing match-up. Or an old foe like a Roderick Strong or a Kassius Ohno.

"There is a ton of talent down in NXT just waiting to strike, so there are tons of match-ups that I would be looking forward to if the opportunity came about."

In the meantime, Rollins faces the prospect of a Universal title defence against Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday June 23.