Jefferson Lake
WWE Editor @jeffersonlake
Seth Rollins names the NXT fighters he wants to face
Last Updated: 14/06/19 10:03am
Universal champion Seth Rollins has named the six NXT competitors he would love to face in a WWE ring.
Rollins was the first ever NXT champion and has a deep knowledge of the developmental territory, which is seen by many as WWE's third brand alongside Raw and SmackDown.
He also knows several of its top stars from his pre-NXT career, especially during his time in Ring of Honor, where - as Tyler Black - he regularly teamed with Jimmy Jacobs in the Age of the Fall to take on Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong and his then-partner El Generico (Sami Zayn).
See WWE Stomping Grounds on Sky Sports Box Office!
Don't miss a minute of the action from WWE Stomping Grounds live on Sky Sports Box Office on June 23!
Rollins also faced Johnny Gargano in the Ohio-based promotion Absolute Intense Wrestling, and his name is among those on the current Universal champion's list of targets.
"Adam Cole is someone I have never been in the ring with," he said in an interview with The National. "(Johnny) Gargano would almost be an AJ Styles situation again. We wrestled a decade ago and haven't touched each other since.
Get WWE news on your phone
Want the latest WWE news, interviews and videos highlights on your phone? Find out how
"You have got Velveteen Dream, who is always intriguing, and Matt Riddle would also be an intriguing match-up. Or an old foe like a Roderick Strong or a Kassius Ohno.
"There is a ton of talent down in NXT just waiting to strike, so there are tons of match-ups that I would be looking forward to if the opportunity came about."
In the meantime, Rollins faces the prospect of a Universal title defence against Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday June 23.