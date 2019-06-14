VOTE: The Undertaker's best match

The Undertaker has been involved in some huge WWE matches - but which is your favourite?

It's been a rough week for The Undertaker, with the criticism for his match with Goldberg at Super Show-Down spreading far and wide.

While the Dead Man picked up the win in the match in Jeddah, the quality of the contest was hindered by an early concussion to Goldberg and the fact the competitors - who are both in their fifties - were battling in near-100 degree heat in an open-air arena.

So we at Sky Sports thought it was only right to look back at some better times in The Undertaker's long and glorious career.

Although he is not yet in the Hall of Fame, it will surely only be a matter of time before the Phenom joins the lists of WWE's great and good after completing almost three decades in the squared circle.

He has appeared in some huge matches - many of them in the company's biggest events - and we've selected an elite short list of five matches from which you can select your favourite Taker bout.

Make your selection here...