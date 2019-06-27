VOTE: Best Stomping Grounds match - have your say here

Heavy Machinery put in a strong display in their loss at Stomping Grounds - was their match against Daniel Bryan & Rowan your favourite of the night?

The final speck of dust has settled on WWE Stomping Grounds and all that remains is to establish which match was the best of the night.

Just one title changed hands in Tacoma on Sunday night and several of the competitors involved have already moved on to new targets in the never-ending pursuit of championship gold.

There were eight matches on the main show at Stomping Grounds and everyone has their views on which one was the pick of the bunch.

But the ultimate choice is all yours as we set out to find the Stomping Grounds match of the night...